A report from a Moody Middle School teacher led to the arrest of a 41-year-old woman who allegedly beat a 12-year-old girl multiple times with a belt earlier this week, an arrest affidavit states.
Dawn Ann Poyner, who also goes by the last name of Gilbert, was arrested after Moody Middle School employees called the McLennan County Sheriff's Office on Monday about a 12-year-old girl who came to school with several bruises on her body. The affidavit states Poyner hit the girl with a belt several times, resulting in injuries on her arms, back, legs and stomach.
"(The girl) stated that she was in the fetal position, lying on the floor in fear as Dawn was striking her with the belt that resulted in marks and bruising on different spots on her body," the affidavit states.
Poyner told police she could not recall how many times she hit the girl with the belt, the affidavit states. Poyner told deputies the girl was on the floor when she hit the child, according to the affidavit. The document does not address why she allegedly hit the girl.
Poyner was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child and was taken to McLennan County Jail. She was released Wednesday afternoon on $5,000 bond.