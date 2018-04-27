A Quality Parts Supply employee was hit by a pickup and injured Friday at the salvage yard outside Lorena, officials said.
Lorena police and firefighters were called about 11:15 a.m. to Quality Parts Supply, 15844 Interstate 35, when a driver, identified as Willie Anderson, 65, of Killeen, hit the employee while trying to drop off scrap metal and cans at the business. While Anderson was pulling into a bay with his items, his car lurched forward and struck the employee, Lorena police Officer Peter Rivas said.
"Two people were coming to drop off scrap metal and cans, and the statement from the driver was that the truck just took off on him," Rivas said. "The truck went off into the building, and based off the tire marks, it appears that the truck accelerated quickly."
Rivas said it was unclear if Anderson may have pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake. When the employee was hit, he was knocked out of the truck's path, officials said.
The employee fell back and may have suffered broken ribs. Emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital for treatment.
Rivas said Anderson suffered an abrasion to his arm but was not seriously hurt. A woman in the truck with Anderson also was not seriously hurt.
Lorena police gathered preliminary information before allowing McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies to complete the investigation. An open bottle of wine was found in Anderson's truck, but it was unclear if either he or the passenger was intoxicated at the time of the incident.