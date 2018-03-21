Robinson police released images Wednesday of two suspects involved in the overnight burglary of Pharmacy Plus on March 12.
Police continued the search for two suspects who allegedly broke into Pharmacy Plus, 635 N. Robinson Drive, shortly before 4 a.m. and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and prescription pills. Investigators released images of the two masked suspects in hopes someone may recognize them, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Both suspects appear to be wearing masks, distinctive dark clothing and tennis shoes with distinguishing markings, Prasifka said.
No one has been arrested in connection to the burglary. Anyone with information about the burglary or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Robinson Police Department at 662-0525.