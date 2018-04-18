A 39-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday evening after Robinson police say she was smoking marijuana around a 4-year-old boy, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Police pulled over Amanda Marie Griffin, of Waco, in the 100 block of Bentwood Drive at about 6:11 p.m. for having an expired motor vehicle registration and no front license plate on the white Nissan Pathfinder she was driving, Prasifka said. The officer could smell marijuana as he approached the driver, he said.
Griffin was traveling with a 4-year-old boy, who was in a car seat at the time of the stop, he said. Police searched the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana, a grinder with marijuana residue on it and a glass pipe under the car seat, Prasifka said.
The boy had easy access to the drugs and pipe, placing him in imminent danger of bodily injury or physical or mental impairment, Prasifka said. Griffin's driver's license was also invalid at the time of the stop, he said.
The boy was later released to his parents, Prasifka said.
Griffin was arrested on a state jail felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child, two Class B misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and driving with an invalid driver's license. She was also being jail on an unrelated marijuana possession charge from a 2017 arrest in Woodway.
Griffin was taken to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Wednesday with bond listed at $4,000.