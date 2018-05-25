A 42-year-old Riesel man was arrested Thursday after the mother of a 14-year-old girl discovered the girl had been in a sexual relationship with the man, officials said.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Raymond Earl Rogers on a first-degree felony charge of trafficking of a minor.
According to an arrest affidavit, the relationship started earlier this year, and the man would take the girl to locations around the county, including in Axtell and Riesel, to have intercourse.
Rogers allegedly bought the girl a ring, which the affidavit describes as an "engagement style" ring. He also gave her a cellphone, which the two used to communicate about their relationship, including sending messages indicating they loved each other, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states Rogers had intercourse with the girl at least three times.
Rogers was released from McLennan County Jail on a $50,000 bond Friday.