A 42-year-old man who was arrested last month on a trafficking of a minor charge was arrested again Tuesday on a continuous trafficking of persons charge, based on evidence he had traveled around Riesel and Axtell with a 14-year-old girl and had sexual contact with her more than 65 times, according to an arrest affidavit.
Raymond Earl Rogers, of Riesel, was previously arrested May 24 on the first-degree felony trafficking of a minor charge and was later released on $50,000 bond.
As McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies continued investigating, they determined the extend of the man's contact with the girl between February and April and got an arrest warrant on the additional first-degree felony charge.
Before the initial arrest, detectives reported Rogers bought the girl a ring, which the affidavit describes as an "engagement style" ring. He also gave her a cellphone, which the two used to communicate about their relationship, including sending messages indicating they loved each other, according to the affidavit.
Rogers was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on Tuesday. He remained there Wednesday with bond listed at $75,000.