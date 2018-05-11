Two Houston men were arrested Friday after a suspected car burglary and subsequent chase that ended in a crash and foot pursuit, Woodway Department of Public Safety Assistant Director Larry Adams said.
Woodway police were called to a report of a car burglary at South Bosque Elementary School, 1 Wickson Road, at about 1 p.m., after a driver returned there from a local bank, Adams said. The driver left their car before at least one man got into the car.
"Nothing was taken, but the suspects got into the vehicle, and the officer learned that this victim had just come from the bank," Adams said. "The officers suspected that this was a person or persons setting up on banks and following people, looking for cash bags."
Police went to local banks to look for evidence connected to the incident and found a suspicious vehicle at Extraco Bank, 200 Hewitt Drive. Two men, Robert Simmons, 27, and Reginald Lewis, 20, were in the car and fled from officers, Adams said.
The officer pursued the car down Highway 84 to the exit for Texas Central Parkway, where the car, driven by Simmons, struck an SUV, Adams said. The SUV flipped onto its side, he said.
"That driver wasn't hurt and he was able to crawl out," Adams said. "At the same it, it disabled the suspects' vehicle and then the two suspects fled on foot."
Simmons and Lewis ran through a field toward Old Hewitt Drive and Imperial Drive, Adams said. Officers chased the pair on foot and were able to capture both men.
No one was injured in the pursuit. Both suspects were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center as a precautionary measure. They were later taken to McLennan County Jail.
Simmons was arrested on charges of evading in a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for striking the SUV during the chase, Adams said. Lewis was arrested on a charge of evading arrest on foot.
Bond information was not immediately available for both men. Adams said the investigation of the car burglary remains ongoing, and other charges may be forthcoming.