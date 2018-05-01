A San Antonio man remained in jail Tuesday on a federal drug charge after Waco police seized some 12 pounds of methamphetamine from his car in a traffic stop on Interstate 35.
Police arrested Arturo Sanchez, 22, Friday on a federal charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver after discovering the drugs wrapped in a tape and concealed behind door panels, according to a press release. Sanchez is suspected of transporting the drugs from Mexico, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. He estimated the street value of the seized drugs at $77,000.
Officers with the department’s Drug Enforcement Unit received information last week about drugs that may be coming into the area from Mexico. The information prompted investigators to make a traffic stop on I-35 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 10 p.m. Friday, Swanton said.
During the traffic stop, a drug dog alerted police to suspected narcotics, and officers found 10 bundles of methamphetamine, Swanton said.
Sanchez was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on the federal charge and remained in custody Tuesday on a federal detainer hold.