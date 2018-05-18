Waco police on Friday were investigating two overnight shootings, one stemming from a reported home invasion in East Waco and one from a family fight in South Waco, police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
A resident of the Enclave at the Stadium, 1600 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., shot and injured an armed intruder who reportedly assaulted him Friday shortly after midnight, Swanton said.
The resident told police that a man knocked on his door around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, acting "very suspicious" and asking for someone who was not at the apartment, Swanton said. The man at the door left, and the resident armed himself with a pistol, Swanton said. About 20 minutes later, a second man reportedly began knocking at the door. When the resident opened the door, the suspect forced his way in, brandishing a pistol, Swanton said.
The suspect pistol-whipped the resident several times, Swanton said. The resident was forced onto a couch but was able to grab his pistol and open fire at the suspect, striking him twice.
Police responded to the scene after hearing a report of gunshots around 12:10 a.m. Emergency responders took the injured suspect to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he was taken into surgery, Swanton said. Police have identified the suspect, and burglary of a habitation charges are pending, Swanton said.
In an unrelated case, police were called Thursday night to the 3400 block of Pewitt Drive near Robinson regarding a shooting that had occurred around 7:15 p.m. Swanton said police found Raymond Morris, 60, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
The suspected shooter, Steven Johnson, 40, was detained as officers gathered more information. Swanton said officers heard Morris had been taking illegal drugs "and had been on a binge since Mother's Day."
Morris reportedly fell asleep when he was coming down from his high Thursday morning, Swanton said. When Morris woke up, he "began to have a fit of rage" and started to yell at Johnson, his mother's fiance.
Johnson said he armed himself with a firearm to protect himself and Morris' mother after seeing Morris' agitated state, according to police. Morris then began to confront Johnson and grabbed a ceramic lamp, telling Johnson he was going to kill him, Swanton said.
Johnson tried to leave the home, but Morris followed him outside and continued to threaten to kill him. Johnson pulled out the gun and fired several rounds, hitting Morris, Swanton said.
Swanton said Johnson's actions appeared to be in self-defense. Morris was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for medical treatement.
Medical personnel were able to stabilize Morris' condition and take him to emergency surgery. His status Friday afternoon was not immediately available.
No arrests had been made as Friday morning.