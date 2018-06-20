A wanted woman was arrested Tuesday morning, along with a second woman who tried to help her hide in a Waco motel room, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
At about 9:30 a.m., a Waco Street Crimes officer saw a car at the Astro Motel, 3416 S. Interstate 35, that the officer knew was being driven by Dakota Madison Workman, 19, of Waco. Workman was wanted on possession of heroin and driving with an invalid license warrants.
The officer verified Workman was at the motel and went to the door, Swanton said. Several people were in the room, but Bronwyn Josphine Snodgrass, 20, of Waco, refused to let the officer inside and helped Workman hide, he said.
After the officer went to the front office to verify who was in the room, Workman was able to get out of the room and run from the motel, Swanton said. The officer ran after Workman and was able to stop and arrest her, he said.
Snodgrass was also arrested on a third-degree felony charge of hindering the apprehension of a known felon. She was taken to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Wednesday with bond listed at $3,000.
Workman was booked into McLennan County Jail on two Class A misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and evading arrest. She was also being held on two warrants charging possession of heroin and driving with invalid license. She remained in custody Wednesday with bond listed at $15,000.