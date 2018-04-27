A 41-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night after she got into a fight and threatened people with a box cutter at a local bank's ATM, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Sonya Camargo Marin, of Waco, was arrested after police were called to Chase Bank, 1521 N. Interstate 35, about the fight. Martin said the fight started between people trying to access the drive-thru ATM.
A 23-year-old man and his 21-year-old wife were in one vehicle, and Marin was a passenger in another vehicle with her son driving.
After a verbal fight started, Marin allegedly displayed a box cutter and threatened the people in the other vehicle. Marin's son and the 23-year-old man were able to disarm her, Martin said.
"Although disarmed, Marin continued in the physical altercation, injuring the female victim," Martin wrote in a press release.
Emergency medical personnel arrived at the bank and offered medical aid to the injured woman. No one needed to be taken to the hospital as a result of the fight, Martin said.
Police arrested Marin on two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was taken to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Friday afternoon with bond listed at $10,000.