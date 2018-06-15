A man riding a motorized bicycle was seriously hurt when a pickup truck struck him near West Waco Drive and 15th Street. The driver of the pickup fled after the crash, Waco police Cmdr. Scott Holt said.
Police were called to the intersection shortly before 5:30 p.m. Witnesses reported the man on the bicycle appeared to be in his 40s and was thrown from the bicycle when he was hit.
"The truck was westbound on Waco Drive, and the bicyclist was struck by the vehicle," Holt said. "The vehicle, according to witnesses, made a U-turn and headed back east on Waco Drive."
Witnesses described the truck as a 2007 to 2014 GMC Silverado, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release. The suspect's truck was missing the driver's side mirror and may have other damage, he said.
The bicyclist was taken to Baylor Scott & While Hillcrest Medical Center with serious injuries. Holt said he has been identified, but his name was not made public Friday evening pending notification of family.
Police closed Waco Drive as they investigated. Anyone with information about the suspect driver is asked to contact Waco police at 750-7500.