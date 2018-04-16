Waco police are asking for help in the search for a missing 26-year-old woman with a mental health disability, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Monday.
Erica Guevara was reported missing April 10, when she left her home in the 2100 block of Bosque Boulevard. Swanton said she was headed to a friend's house at 7 a.m., but she never arrived.
She was last seen wearing a gray skirt and a green muscle shirt with a tiger on it and black and white tennis shoes. Swanton said Guevara also has several tattoos and an eye piercing.
Anyone with information on Guevara is asked to call Waco police at 750-5700.