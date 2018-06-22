Lacy Lakeview police are searching for a missing 44-year-old woman who was last seen at her home Monday night, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Belinda Michelle Wilson, who also is known as Machelle Walker, was last seen between 8 and 9 p.m. Monday at her home near Craven Avenue and Interstate 35, Truehitt said. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey shorts and flip flops, he said.
Officials believe Wilson had an identification card and an insurance card with her but left behind her cellphone and keys, Truehitt said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at 799-3571.