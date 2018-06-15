A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after police raided a Waco home in connection to a narcotics investigation in Hewitt, Hewitt Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders said.
Demarcus Jerome Kelly, 32, was arrested during the raid in the 2000 block of Cumberland Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Hewitt police linked the sale of narcotics in Hewitt to the Waco home, conducted undercover drug buys from the home and found probable cause for a search warrant, Saunders said.
Waco and Woodway police helped with the raid, he said. Police found Kelly and an unidentified woman in the home.
Kelly attempted to swallow methamphetamine during his arrest, Saunders said. Officers arrested Kelly on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, but additional charges may be added as the investigation continues, he said. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $3,000.
Saunders said about an ounce of methamphetamine was found in Kelly's possession. The woman was detained, but was not arrested pending additional investigation.
No one was injured during the operation.