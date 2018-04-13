Waco police arrested a 28-year-old man Friday who they believe raped a woman last summer while he had a handgun tucked into his waistband, an arrest affidavit states.
A warrant for the arrest of Edward Louis Green Jr., 28, was issued in September after a woman reported in June that Green had showed up at her apartment and raped her. Green, who formerly worked with the woman at a fast-food restaurant, refused to leave her apartment and sat down on her couch, where he started touching her in a sexual manner, the affidavit states.
"(Police) learned that the victim attempted to push the suspect away, but as she tried, the suspect grabbed onto her private areas," the affidavit states. "(Police) learned that the victim was forced into the bedroom."
The affidavit states that as Green raped the woman, she saw that he had a handgun in his waistband and it fell onto the bed during the assault. He placed it back in his waistband after the assault but never pointed it at her, according to the affidavit.
"The victim described the suspect as starting to "trip out" after the sexual assault," the affidavit states. "According to the victim, the suspect starts repeatedly asking her if she was going to call the cops."
The affidavit states Green had his hand on the gun as he repeatedly asked if she was going to call police. The woman said she would not call, and Green later left her apartment.
She called police after Green left and was taken to a local hospital, the affidavit states.
Police tried to get in touch with Green but only received a phone message from him, saying that he had consensual sex with the woman. He said the woman was most likely claiming to he sexually assaulted her "he had not bought her promised items," the affidavit states.
Police obtained Facebook messages showing Green likely was not being truthful, according to the affidavit.
Green was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault. It was unclear why his arrest came about seven months after the warrant was issued.
He was booked into McLennan County Jail and remained in custody Friday with bond listed at $25,000.