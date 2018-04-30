A 47-year-old man died in police custody early Monday morning after he swallowed a "nugget" of marijuana following a traffic stop, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Jeffrey Scott Colburn, of Robinson, died at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center early Monday morning after he was stopped by Robinson police shortly before 7:30 p.m. Prasifka said officers stopped Colburn's car for a speeding violation in the 1400 block of North Robinson Road and the officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car.
A preliminary search of the car found no illegal substances in the car, but when the officer was conducting the search, Colburn reached into his front pocket of his shorts and pulled out a container of a "leafy green substance," Prasifka said.
The officer took away the container and handed it to a second officer on the scene, Prasifka said. Colburn was instructed to go toward the front of a patrol unit when he "abruptly reached" into his front pocket again and swallowed a green substance, the police chief said.
Police were able to handcuff Colburn, who told police it was a "nugget," Prasifka said. The size and quantity of the substance he swallowed was not immediately known. Police identified the substance they initially took from Colburn as marijuana.
Colburn was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for emergency treatment, but Colburn refused medical treatment. Prasifka said Colburn was taken to McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with physical evidence, a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
After Colburn was booked into jail at about 8:40 p.m., Colburn began feeling ill and was taken back to the hospital, authorities said. Colburn died at the hospital early Monday morning.
Authorities said an autopsy was ordered to determine what Colburn swallowed, what the quantity was, or to investigate any other circumstances surrounding his death.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into the circumstances around Colburn's death. Prasifka said Robinson authorities will conduct an internal review of the contact with Colburn, which is police protocol.