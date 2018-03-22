West police arrested a 31-year-old man who entered a Waco firefighter's house, ate food and stole clothing Thursday before he was confronted by a family member and ran from the house, West Police Chief Darryl Barton said.
Ernesto Leon, of Brownsville, entered a house on Elm Street on Thursday morning through an unlocked door, Barton said. The home owner, a Waco firefighter, was at work at the time, but his father, another Waco firefighter, was sleeping inside, he said.
"He (Leon) had eaten some food and put on some clothes belonging to the homeowner, but when he (the homeowner's father) woke up, he saw that there was a guy sleeping on the couch," Barton said. "The father asked who this guy was and, he said that he was a friend of Oscar. But there is no Oscar at that house."
The father called his son, who said he did not know the man, Barton said. The father walked outside of the house and called police.
The first officer to arrive watched the house while waiting for additional units, and Leon ran out of the back of the house, Barton said. He said police ran after Leon and found him hiding under a snow cone trailer parked near Bush's Chicken.
Leon continued to run across the Interstate 35 service road until officers were able to detain him. He was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation and a state jail felony charge of evading arrest. He was booked into McLennan County Jail on Thursday evening. Bond information was not immediately available.
Barton said no one was hurt during the incident. Leon was also reportedly involved in a domestic fight Wednesday with a woman outside of West, but when McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies were called, Leon had already fled the area and was not found.
"I would always encourage homeowners to lock their doors of their homes anytime," Barton said. "Be sure to report any suspicious persons or activity to police, because this man had been in our town since yesterday afternoon."