A man pulled over for driving backward on a Lacy Lakeview road Saturday night was arrested after he tried to escape police and then attacked two officers, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
A Lacy Lakeview officer who was driving in the 500 block of the southbound Business 77 access road spotted a car traveling backward on the roadway, Truehitt said. The officer stopped the car and approached the driver, identified as Gonzalo Nunico Gonzalez, 42, of Lacy Lakeview. The driver acted nervous and suspicious, moving around in the car as if reaching for items, Truehitt said.
The officer discovered Gonzalez was wanted on outstanding traffic warrants. Asked to step out of the car, Gonzalez put the car into gear and tried to drive away, Truehitt said.
A second officer who arrived for backup was able to get into the car on the passenger side and get Gonzalez out. Truehitt said Gonzalez then tried to run from both officers and got into a fight with police.
One officer was hit in the face and both officers suffered injuries during the scuffle, Truehitt said. A third officer arrived at the traffic stop and assisted in getting Gonzalez into a patrol car.
Officers found plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and two counterfeit $100 bills in the car, Truehitt said. Both injured officers went to the hospital for medical clearance and they were later approved to go back to work, the police chief said.
Gonzalez was taken to McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant, a state jail felony of possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony charge of forgery, two Class A misdemeanor charges of evading arrest and resisting transport, and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Truehitt said Gonzalez has a lengthy criminal history in Lacy Lakeview. Gonzalez remained in custody Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $64,000.