A man holding his family members captive with a knife was shot and killed by Waco police Friday morning, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police responded to calls from a house in the 3800 block of Speight Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m., Swanton said, where a man was reportedly hitting and breaking things in the house, and the family members felt threatened.
Two officers entered the house, he said, and saw a man armed with a handgun telling the knife-wielding man to calm down and put down the weapon. The officers were also told that a firearm had been discharged before they arrived, Swanton said.
He said one of the officers felt threatened by the man with the knife, shot the suspect and began administering medical aid while calling for an ambulance. The suspect died soon after, Swanton said.
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway, he said, involving the Waco PD’s special crimes unit and the Texas Rangers. No other family members or officers were injured.
“This is a very fluid situation,” Swanton said.
Neighbors told the Tribune-Herald the homeowner is a local pastor and his sons were involved in the disturbance prior to the shooting.
Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt arrived at the scene after the incident.