A Robinson Little League concession stand was burglarized earlier this week, leaving police searching for suspects responsible for the thefts and damage to the building, Robinson police Sgt. John Richardson said.
Police were notified Thursday about a burglary at the little league park at 200 E. Moonlight Drive, where at least one suspect broke into a concession stand. Richardson said concession stand snacks, drinks and candies were stolen.
Police said about $600 in merchandise was stolen sometime between Monday night and Thursday morning. Damage to the building was also reported.
Richardson said police have no leads or evidence to help identify potential suspects. Richardson said the investigation remains ongoing, and detectives continue to take information and statements.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Robinson Police Department at 662-0525.