Waco police are investigating a Sunday night shooting in South Waco in which multiple shots were fired but no one was reported injured.
Police report that gunfire began around 11:35 p.m. in the area of South 22nd Street and Park Avenue. Shots were fired from a dark SUV with three people inside, aimed a residence at 2217 Park Ave., Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
At least four men at the home returned fire, he said.
The shooting continued through the neighborhood for about two blocks, Swanton said. Multiple shell casings from different caliber weapons were recovered from the yard and streets.
The investigation continues, but Swanton reported no one initially was willing to cooperate with police.