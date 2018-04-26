The Waco Police Department officer who fired in a fatal April 13 shooting of a man wielding a knife is a 17-year veteran of the department, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Thursday.
Fabian Klecka, a patrol officer who started working for the city in September 2000, was cleared Wednesday by a McLennan County grand jury of any wrongdoing in the shooting. The department's special crimes unit and the Texas Rangers completed an investigation and forwarded it to the district attorney’s office before the grand jury issued a "no bill" for the officer-involved shooting.
Klecka has received four life-saving certificates and four meritorious conduct awards during his tenure with the department. He will return to normal duties immediately, Swanton said.
Police were called the morning of April 13 to a house in the 3800 block of Speight Avenue, where Kenneth Warren Resendez, 34, of Waco, was holding family members captive with a knife and hitting and breaking things in the house, Swanton previously said.
Police said a family member attempting to protect others in the home fired at least one shot from a handgun before police arrived but did not strike anyone, Swanton said.
Klecka and a second officer entered the home a short time later and commanded Resendez to drop the knife, Swanton said. Resendez, who remained hostile during the incident, did not comply with officers' requests, and Klecka felt threatened and fatally shot Resendez, Swanton said.
Officers provided medical aid while waiting for EMS to arrive, but Resendez died from his injuries.