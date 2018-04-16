Police identified the knife-wielding man who was shot and killed by a Waco police officer Friday following a call about a man holding family members captive at a home, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Monday.
Kenneth Warren Resendez, 34, of Waco, was shot by an officer after police were called to the 3800 block of Speight Avenue. Police reported that a man inside the home was hitting and breaking things in the house and threatening family members with a knife.
Swanton said another family member attempted to protect others in the home with a handgun during the incident. The family member fired at least one shot inside the home, but did not injure anyone.
When police arrived, Resendez did not comply with officers' requests to drop the weapon. Swanton said one of the officers felt threatened by Resendez's ongoing threats and shot the man inside the home.
Officers started lifesaving efforts before emergency medical staff arrived, Swanton said. Resendez died inside the home.
Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson pronounced the man dead late Friday morning. Swanton said a cooperative investigation is being conducted by the Waco police Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Rangers.
The name of the officer involved in the shooting was not released Monday.