A 19-year-old man who drowned at Lake Waco's Twin Bridges Park on Memorial Day has been identified as Christopher Wayne Sharp, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police and firefighters were called to Twin Bridges Park at about 1:15 p.m. Monday after Sharp swam outside the designated swimming area at the park. Sharp, who was at the lake with friends, went underwater and did not resurface, Swanton said.
Firefighters dragged the lake and found Sharp unresponsive at 1:41 p.m., Swanton said. Emergency responders were able to revive him and find a heartbeat while he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
Swanton said Sharp was pronounced dead at the hospital late Monday afternoon.
Sharp's sudden death remained a shock Tuesday, his longtime friend Tiffany Kasten said. In hopes of helping his family with funeral expenses, Kasten organized a memorial fundraiser online.
Friends and family will have a balloon release in Sharp's memory at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Connally High School multi-purpose building, Kasten said.
"We grew up together, and he has always been a close family friend. We always called each other cousins," Kasten said. "We both attended Connally High School together and we were actually in the same graduating class until I graduated a year early."
Before he graduated in 2017, Sharp was active in the school's ROTC program, she said. He enjoyed spending time with friends and had a positive effect on anyone he knew, she said.
"Anyone who knew him was very, very lucky. He was always happy and was always positive," Kasten said. "(His death) was just really unexpected, and I just want to help his family any way I can, because no mom expects to put their kid to rest before themselves."
To donate for Sharp's funeral expenses go to www.gofundme.com/christopher-sharps-funeral-cost.