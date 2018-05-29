A 19-year-old man who drowned at Lake Waco's Twin Bridges Park on Memorial Day has been identified as Christopher Wayne Sharp, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police and firefighters were called to Twin Bridges Park at about 1:15 p.m. Monday after Sharp swam outside the designated swimming area at the park. Sharp, who was at the lake with friends, went underwater and did not resurface, Swanton said.
Firefighters began dragging the lake and found Sharp unresponsive at 1:41 p.m., Swanton said. Emergency responders were able to revive him and find a heartbeat while he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
Swanton said Sharp was pronounced dead at the hospital late Monday afternoon.