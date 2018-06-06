Authorities have identified two people found dead in separate cases Tuesday and are seeking autopsies on the bodies.
Cody Mac Mynar, 31, was identified as the man whose body was found Tuesday at the bottom of Lovers Leap in Cameron Park early Tuesday. Mynar had "injuries consistent with a fall from the top of the cliffs," police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a news release Wednesday.
Cause of death has not been determined, pending an autopsy ordered by Justice of the Peace W.H. "Pete" Peterson, but Swanton said the early indications pointed to a suicide. The family has been notified of the death, he said.
The incident Tuesday caused the temporary closures in Cameron Park and required a fire department boat to remove the body.
Waco police have also identified the body of a man found dead Tuesday in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walgreens drug store at 4112 Bosque Blvd. He is Adam Blake Therrell, 37, of Woodway.
Therrell's family has been notified of the death, and an autopsy has been ordered. No signs of foul play have been discovered, police said.