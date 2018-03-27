A statement by a Bruce-ville-Eddy Independent School District teacher that led to the teacher being placed on administrative leave did not rise to the level of a criminal offense, Bruceville-Eddy police said Tuesday.
Superintendent Richard Kilgore announced Monday that a Bruceville-Eddy High School teacher was placed on administrative leave.
Kilgore called the incident a “personnel matter” Monday and declined to release other details or answer questions. He said the incident remained under investigation by the district and police.
Police told the Tribune-Herald on Tuesday the statement did not rise to the level of a criminal offense, although the case remains open. A student reported overhearing the comment, which was about a student who was not present at the time. Officers declined to provide further details as the investigation continues.
The status of the district’s internal investigation remains unclear.