A statement by a Bruce-ville-Eddy Independent School District teacher that led to the teacher being placed on administrative leave did not rise to the level of a criminal offense, Bruceville-Eddy police said Tuesday.

Superintendent Richard Kilgore announced Monday that a Bruceville-Eddy High School teacher was placed on administrative leave.

Kilgore called the incident a “personnel matter” Monday and declined to release other details or answer questions. He said the incident remained under investigation by the district and police.

Police told the Tribune-Herald on Tuesday the statement did not rise to the level of a criminal offense, although the case remains open. A student reported overhearing the comment, which was about a student who was not present at the time. Officers declined to provide further details as the investigation continues.

The status of the district’s internal investigation remains unclear.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

