A Crawford man was arrested Monday afternoon on charges that he injured an 11-year-old girl and threatened her with a gun.
Crawford police were called around 4 p.m. to an apartment in the 300 block of North Avenue, where John Andrew Shores, Jr., reportedly displayed a gun while threatening an 11-year-old girl, an arrest warrant affidavit states. Shores, 47, claimed the girl had been harassing his two children, and he yelled her for playing with his children, the affidavit states.
"Shores followed the 11-year-old juvenile," the affidavit states. "The 11-year-old juvenile stated she shut the door and attempted to lock (it) by using the deadbolt lock; however, Shores forced his way into the door and reopened it. In the process of reopening the door, the 11-year-old girl was struck with the door, leaving a visible scratch on her right forearm/wrist area."
The affidavit states two adults who attempted to intervene got into an argument with Shores. Shores went into his home and got a black pistol and pointed it upward, according to the affidavit.
"(Shores) stated 'I do not fight. This is how I take care of business,'" the affidavit states.
Police were called and arrested Shores on a state jail felony charge of injury to a child and a Class A misdemeanor charge of deadly conduct. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he told authorities he wished to make a statement, the affidavit states.
"Shores stated the 11-year-old juvenile had been harassing his 2-year-old and 7-year-old stepsons," the affidavit states. "In addition, Shores confirmed he reopened the door of the 11-year-old juvenile's residence."
Shores was booked into McLennan County Jail on Monday night and was released Tuesday after posting a bond listed at $7,500.