A Bellmead man was in jail Thursday on numerous felony charges after police say he held a woman captive for three days and broke her ribs.
Police on Tuesday arrested Joseph Salazar, 35, on a warrant stating that he restrained and beat a 25-year-old woman in Bellmead home May 15 to May 17. The woman told police that Salazar gave her black eye and broke her ribs with his knee, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Martin said Salazar broke the woman's phone so that she could not call for help. She escaped on May 17 after Salazar fell asleep and went to get medical attention, Martin said.
Waco police located Salazar on Tuesday and arrested him on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, Class A misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint and interference with an emergency call, Martin said.
Salazar also had outstanding warrants for unpaid child support, injury to a child and possession of methamphetamine, according to jail records.
Salazar remained at McLennan County Jail on Thursday with a bond listed at $31,500.