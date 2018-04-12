A Bellmead man remained in jail Thursday on an aggravated assault charge after he displayed a weapon in a confrontation with a social worker who had gone to the wrong address.
Bellmead police arrested Joseph Walter Tapley III, 28, Wednesday afternoon, after he accosted the woman, who was walking in the neighborhood trying to find a client's home in the Colonial Estates neighborhood, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Tapley ordered the woman to leave the neighborhood, saying she did not belong there, police said. When she tried to open her car door, Tapley pushed her door shut and again ordered her to leave, police said.
"It was at this time that Tapley pulled up his shirt and displayed what the victim believed to be a firearm, placing her in significant fear," Martin stated in a news release. "She attempted to get into her car again and this time he did not stop her."
The 29-year-old woman left uninjured and contacted police, describing the tattoo on the man's face.
Police tracked down Tapley in the neighborhood based off the woman's description, arresting him without incident, Martin said.
Police found what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol in his possession. On further study, the pistol was later found to be an airsoft pistol, a replica weapon that only fires non-metallic projectiles.
Tapley was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken to McLennan County Jail. He remained jailed Thursday morning with a bond listed at $15,000.