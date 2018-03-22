A 23-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash near 25th Street and Bosque Boulevard that seriously injured another man, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
John Dillon Carr, of Waco, was arrested when police were called to the intersection at about 2 a.m. Police said Carr was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck east on Bosque Boulevard when he collided with a 2007 GMC Yukon, driven by Christopher Nell McNally, Swanton said.
The crash caused the Yukon hit a power pole, fire hydrant and street signs along the intersection. Waco firefighters were called and had to cut the Yukon open to free McNally, officials said.
McNally was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries, Swanton said. He was listed in critical but stable condition late Thursday morning.
Carr was also taken to a local hospital for medical clearance. Police later arrested him on a third-degree felony charge of intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. He remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Thursday afternoon with bond listed at $5,000.