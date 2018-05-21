A 56-year-old man who had been on the lam for 11 months was arrested Sunday, accused of beating of a woman in Lacy Lakeview last year, an arrest affidavit states.
Jerry Campos, of Waco, was arrested by Waco police for a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant stemming from a June 2017 domestic violence incident. According to the affidavit, a 49-year-old woman went to a local urgent care facility, where police were called due the severity of her injuries.
The affidavit states Campos punched the woman in the face with his fists and then hit her with other objects, including power tools. Campos allegedly fled after the attack, leading police to continue to investigate the reported abuse.
The woman initially told police she did not want to file charges on Campos out of fear for her safety.