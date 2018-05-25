A Bruceville-Eddy parent was arrested Thursday, accused of bringing loaded firearms to his child's elementary school graduation and harassing his estranged wife, Bruceville-Eddy Police Chief Bill McLean said.
Steven Anthony Bourassa, 29, was arrested after police were called to the school at about 7 p.m., when Bourassa showed up for his child's elementary school graduation in violation of a protective order filed for his wife and children, McLean said.
Officers found a loaded handgun, a loaded semiautomatic assault-style rifle, extra ammunition, four grams of methamphetamine and an open container of alcohol in Bourassa's possession, McLean said.
"I am very confident that officers stopped something terrible from happening (Thursday night)," he said. "There is no reason to bring locked and loaded weapons to a school graduation for elementary school kids."
Three second-degree felony burglary of a habitation convictions from 2009 prevent Bourassa from legally possessing a firearm.
The protective order against Bourassa came as he and his wife started going through a divorce, McLean said.
"He was not leaving her alone, was sending multiple text messages, phone calls and harassing her," McLean said. "He threatened to hurt her, then kill himself.
McLean said Bourassa told officers he had been smoking meth and was intoxicated at the time of his arrest Thursday.
Police took Bourassa to McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of obstruction or retaliation and two Class B misdemeanor charges of terroristic threat and harassment. Additional charges remained pending Friday afternoon.
Bourassa remained in jail Friday with bond listed at $80,000.