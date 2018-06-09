A man who was trying to cross Interstate 35 early Saturday morning near Bruceville-Eddy was hit by a car and was listed in critical condition later in the day, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Emergency responders were called to I-35, near mile-mark 316, at about 4:45 a.m., when a man was hit in the northbound lanes by a Toyota Yaris, Howard said. The man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with serious injuries and was listed in critical condition, Howard said.
The driver was not injured and is not expected to be charged as a result of the incident, he said.
The name of the man who was hit was not immediately released.