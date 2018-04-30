Rory Barros lost a leg after he suffered a car crash on a Waco roadside last August while working in the line of duty. But he hasn’t lost his will to recover and return to his budding career as a paramedic.
Barros, 33, aims in the next couple of years to finish his rehabilitation, complete his nearly finished paramedic certification and get back to work rescuing people.
“I am not going to let this define me,” said Barros, who lives in Belton. “I am not going to let it dictate what I do. I was in the hospital for four months and three days, had 16 surgeries, and was in the ICU for over three weeks. But I am definitely going back. I have to finish to prove to myself I can finish.”
First, he needs a little help in the form of a high-tech military prosthetic that will allow him to lift, walk and even sprint. A fundraiser this past weekend raised $5,000 to defray the out-of-pocket expenses for the prosthetic, which could cost up to $200,000 including therapy costs.
Barros was working a car crash the night of Aug. 19 when he himself became a crash victim. He was days away from finishing his paramedic certification and was working as an acting paramedic that night for East Texas Medical Center’s ambulance service.
His team was responding to a single-car crash on Loop 340 near Imperial Drive when a driver, Alec Nava, 36, struck him, leaving Barros seriously injured.
“I still remember everything from standing in the door well and talking to my partner as we had two cop cars parked behind us,” Barros said. “The patient and we had another (EMS) student out with us. They went over to talk to PD and I was standing there, talking to my partner.”
Barros said he saw the car traveling at about 60 mph, and he yelled at his partner to run. Barros’ partner ducked out of the way, but Barros was hit by the car, sliding down the roadway on his side.
Nava was indicted Nov. 8 for a second-degree felony charge of intoxication assault against an emergency worker. He is scheduled for a May 21 trial date.
But Barros said the injuries haven’t stifled his drive to return to work.
“I would go back to work tomorrow if they would let me,” he said. “That is one of the reasons I want to go back to work — to thank (the people of) Waco who have come together to help their first responders,” Barros said. “This is what I want to do and I feel like I have to go back. I want to prove to myself I can do it.”
Rallying around his optimism, a large group of co-workers, supporters and friends gathered Sunday at Lakeshore Tavern to support a fundraiser for Barros and his wife, Amy.
Among the crowd was Janine Nice, Barros’ supervisor on the night of the crash. She has been involved with several fundraisers for Barros, and she believes he will be able to return to full duty as a paramedic.
“The cost of keeping him hospitalized and taking care of him so he is back to health has to be phenomenal, so this will help offset the cost of the prosthetic leg he needs to get back to his normal life,” Nice said. “He is such a positive person, myself and his coworkers want to do everything we can to help.”
The Barroses said they don’t know how much the insurance company will ultimately approve for the prosthetic leg, but they expect a significant out-of-pocket cost.
“We aren’t going to let this change our lives for the worse,” Amy Barros said.”We are going to get on with our lives and he is going to get back to doing what he wants to do.”
To support the cause, donors can visit https://www.gofundme.com/for-our-rory.