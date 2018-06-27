Officials have identified the man killed Tuesday in an explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville and updated the number of other people injured to 15.
The explosion, at about 2:15 p.m. at a construction site where the hospital was being expanded, killed Michael Bruggman, 44, of Rogers, Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said. Bruggman was working at the site, and hospital officials said Tuesday that no patients or hospital staff members were injured.
Adolfson & Peterson Construction is serving as the general contractor for the hospital expansion project, which started in November 2016. A subcontractor, Lochridge-Priest, was working on the site at the time of explosion, and Bruggman was a member of the Lochridge-Priest team, according to a statement from Adolfson & Peterson.
"Our team is deeply saddened by this tragedy and we are working closely with our partners at Coryell Memorial and Lochridge-Priest to provide support during this time," Adolfson & Peterson regional President Corbett Nichter wrote in the statement. "Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those injured and lost."
A Lochridge-Priest official declined comment.
The cause of the explosion is still unknown, but hospital CEO David Byrom has said work may have been taking place in the area of a gas line.
The investigation is focused on the debris field in and around the site of the explosion, and cleanup and inspection at other areas of the hospital were continuing Wednesday. The incident is being investigated as an accident. Gohlke said it is unclear when the hospital would be reopened, and the state fire marshal has been called in to investigate the incident.
Coryell County Judge John Firth said the support extended to Coryell County officials and the assistance from agencies that responded from across the state has been incredible.
Coryell Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeffrey Bates said several people suffered burns and other blast injuries in the explosion. The workers injured were taken to other hospitals in the region.
Nine patients in Coryell Memorial at the time of the explosion were relocated to Baylor Scott & White Temple Medical Center. Four patients were moved to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, according to a press release Baylor Scott & White Health sent Tuesday.
Gatesville police have been coordinating the effort, but the state fire marshal will take the lead in determining the cause of the explosion, Gohlke said.