An additional felony charge was added Thursday against a Robinson man who was previously indicted on three child sex charges, court records state.
The new indecency with a child charge against George Louis Jones, 25, was added after a child reported to Killeen police that Jones had sexually abused her when she was seven or eight years old, an arrest affidavit states. The girl said Jones made her sit on his lap and moved her back and forth while he became aroused in June 2011.
"The victim said that this would happen four to five times, every other day," the affidavit states.
Both Jones and the girl were fully clothed during the time of the contact, according to the affidavit.
Last year, Jones was arrested with his brother, Mark Anthony Jones, 37, after after Robinson police investigated allegations of sexual abuse involving a 14-year-old girl.
Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said at the time of the brothers' arrest that the alleged abuse of the 14-year-old had happened over a period of 10 months and involved both brothers.
Police reported that the victim involved in the most recent charge was not involved in the charges last year.
Since the brothers' arrest, George Jones has been indicted on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.
Mark Jones has been indicted on continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault of a child and a indecency with a child by exposure.
Court dates for both brothers remain pending.