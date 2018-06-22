A second part-time caregiver for a disabled Mart woman was arrested Thursday, accused along with the other caregiver of using the woman's debit card last month without her permission, an arrest affidavit states.
Tabitha Kay Markum, 27, of Waco, and Brandon Lee Bracknell, 26, of Mart, were responsible for providing part-time home health services for the woman, who is paralyzed, according to the affidavit. They took the woman's debit card last month and charged $575.76 to it without her permission, the affidavit states. Bracknell was arrested June 5, and Markum was arrested Thursday on a third-degree felony charge of exploitation of a disabled person and a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft under $750. Markum was also arrested on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
The affidavit states the woman fell asleep with both Markum and Bracknell in her home and woke up to find an automated notification on her phone about a withdrawal made from her account. The woman realized her caregivers were no longer in the house and suspected the pair took her debit card.
Using information on the suspicious transactions, Mart police were able to identify Bracknell and Markum on surveillance video using the card to withdraw money from an ATM in a gas station in Mart, according to the affidavit. The video also shows Markum use the card to buy cigarettes from the store, the affidavit states.
Bracknell and Markum remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday. Bracknell's bond is listed at $7,000, and Markum's is listed at $10,000.