A Waco man was in jail Monday on a murder charge after authorities used DNA evidence to connect him to the 2016 death of his ex-girlfriend.
Waco police on Friday arrested Marcus Dwain Scott, 38, in the murder of Unekeyia "Nikki" Shanta Walker, 29, of Waco, who was found dead inside a car outside her house at 1917 N. 15th St. on Feb. 4, 2016. Her death was ruled as the first homicide in 2016 after autopsy results stated that she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.
Police received test results on March 19 showing that DNA material found on the console of Walker's car matched his, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Police first identified Scott as a suspect after a family member told them that he and Walker had recently broken up because he was physically violent to her, according the affidavit.
Two days before her body was found, Walker came home to find Scott sitting on her front porch, she summoned a relative to help drive Scott back to his house on Maple Avenue, the report states. Once home, Scott made harassing statements and text messages to Walker, and decided spend the night with the relative, according to the affidavit.
Walker left the relative's home to pick up her children the morning of Feb. 3, 2016, and the family never saw alive again, according to the affidavit. She did not show up for work that evening, the report states.
A relative on Feb. 4, 2016, found Walker unresponsive in her black SUV, which was parked outside her house on 15th Street. The left leg of her jeans was completely ripped off and she appeared disheveled, the affidavit states, adding that she was "stuffed in the driver's seat" in an "unnatural" position.
After the discovery, detectives attempted to contact Scott, who eventually contacted police. Scott provided a DNA sample to investigators on Feb. 4, 2016 when detectives noticed a cut on one of his fingers, according to the affidavit.
"During the interview, Mr. Scott made several statements that were inconsistent with the investigation," the affidavit states. "I confronted Mr. Scott about this inconsistency and asked him if he would submit to a polygraph. Hesitantly, he agreed to the polygraph test."
Scott took the polygraph test on Feb. 18, 2016 and he told authorities he fought with Walker twice, the affidavit states. He said in January 2016, he "play" fought with her, but said Walker was bigger than him, so he was defending himself during the fight.
Police got first-degree murder warrant for Scott on Friday and arrested Scott at his home. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday on a $1 million bond.