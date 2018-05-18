The mother of a 3-year-old girl and the mother's 21-year-old boyfriend were arrested Friday after detectives found the couple living with the child in what they described as "the worst, absolute deplorable" conditions, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Detective Rebecca Eubank said.
Leeann Bollier, 19, and Steven Michael Hogan, 25, of Bellmead, were arrested after deputies were called to their Axtell-area home in April for a welfare check of Bollier's 3-year-old daughter. Eubank said deputies responded to the home in April and found "disgusting, deplorable" living conditions inside the home.
"Animal feces was all over the floor. You couldn't walk into a room without stepping in some kind of trash or feces," Eubank said. "The kitchen was covered in trash, trash bags everywhere and food was just thrown around. Used toilet paper was piled high on the floor in the bathroom."
Deputies found that Bollier's 3-year-old daughter did not have a bedroom or a bed in the house and slept on the feces-covered floor, Eubank said. The couple and child were living with one of Bollier's family members at the time, but Bollier and Hogan were responsible for the care and protection of the girl, authorities said.
"The living conditions inside that home were not livable for an animal," Eubank said. "The owner of the property surrendered three dogs that were at the property today. In my career in law enforcement, this is the worst case like this I've ever had."
Based on the conditions found at the home, Child Protective Services was called to respond with the deputies. Eubank said CPS removed the girl from the home because of concerns for her health and safety.
Detectives continued investigating the living conditions. During that time, the couple moved from the Axtell area to Bellmead, Eubank said.
Arrest warrants were issued for Bollier and Hogan on a third-degree felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Both were arrested at their Bellmead residence Friday and were taken to McLennan County Jail.
Bollier and Hogan remained in custody Friday evening. Bond information was not immediately available.