A Lacy Lakeview woman was arrested Monday after investigators said she failed to properly feed her infant.
Alexandria Fay Russell, 22, was booked on a third-degree felony injury to a child charge stemming from a state Child Protective Services case in July 2017. Workers at the time got an emergency order to remove from Russell's custody a 2-month-old girl who weighed 6.6 pounds. The infant had weighed 7.1 pounds at birth.
The daughter had been to the emergency room in late June for poor weight gain and fussiness, and Russell was instructed at the time on proper feeding, the arrest affidavit states.
The infant was again admitted July 7 to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where she received an intravenous line and a feeding tube and was kept under a heating lamp because she had little body fat, the affidavit states.
The girl's weight and health have steadily improved since the removal, the affidavit states. After the CPS investigation was completed, child welfare officials referred the case to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, which obtained a warrant for Russell's arrest.
Russell was released Monday from McLennan County Jail after posting a $7,500 bond.