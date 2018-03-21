A Waco mother was arrested Tuesday night after she dropped her 4-year-old son off at a daycare facility with an evident abrasion on his face, leading police to discover other injuries to the boy, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Jessica Lanice Williams, 30, was arrested after police were called to a daycare at about 8 p.m. Swanton said Child Protective Services workers were called to the daycare after employees saw the abrasion above the boy's eye.
CPS workers called police after they looked over the child and found noticeable bruising on his butt and legs, Swanton said.
Police were able to determine Williams' son had found cosmetic eyelash glue and had gotten the glue on his face. Swanton said Williams pulled the glue off the boy's face, causing the abrasion, then "disciplined" the boy for playing with the glue, causing the bruises.
"The mother spanked the child, but that spanking caused bruises and marks to be left on the child," Swanton said.
Williams was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child. She was released by Wednesday afternoon after posting $5,000 bond.