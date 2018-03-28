Bellmead police determined a woman was drunk at the time of a two-vehicle wreck that injured her daughter, and she was arrested Tuesday night, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Shannon Leann Thorpe, 33, who also uses the last name of Zuniga, was arrested after police were called to the intersection of Bellmead Drive and Williams Road, shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, where two cars crashed, Martin said.
Thorpe, the driver of one of the cars, was standing outside the car, and her 11-year-old daughter was still seated inside.
The girl was complaining of a head injury, but Thorpe told police her daughter was fine and did not need medical attention. Police called for medical assistance to ensure the girl's safety.
Martin said the occupants of the other car were not injured.
Officers reported that Thorpe appeared to be intoxicated, Martin said. The girl was taken to a local medical facility, and her father was notified before Thorpe was taken to McLennan County Jail, where she was found to have a blood-alcohol content of .207 percent — more than twice the legal limit of .08 percent.
Thorpe was arrested on a charge of intoxicated assault. Police also received a second warrant Wednesday charging DWI with a child passenger.
She remained in custody Wednesday with bond listed at $8,000.