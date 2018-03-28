Bellmead police determined a mother involved in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday night that injured her daughter, was drunk at the time and arrested her Wednesday.
Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said Shannon Leann Thorpe, 33, who also uses the last name of Zuniga, was arrested after police were called to the intersection of Bellmead Drive and Williams Road, shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, where two cars crashed.
Thorpe, the driver of one of the cars, was standing outside the car and her 11-year-old daughter was still seated inside.
The girl was complaining of a head injury, but Thorpe told police her daughter was fine and did not need medical attention. Police called for medical assistance to ensure the girl's safety.
Martin said the occupants of the other car were not injured.
During the investigation, officer reported that Thorpe appeared to be intoxicated. The girl was taken to a local medical facility and her father was notified before Thorpe was taken to McLennan County Jail, where she was found to have a blood-alcohol content level of .207 — more than twice the legal limit of .08.
Thorpe was arrested on a charge of intoxicated assault. Police also received a second warrant Wednesday charging DWI with a child passenger.
She remained in custody Wednesday afternoon. Completed bond information was not immediately available.