A motel maintenance worker was arrested late Friday night after he allegedly attacked an on-duty security officer, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Nathan Wayne Taylor, 37, of Bellmead, was arrested after police were called to Delta Inn at 1320 Behrens Circle at about 10:25 p.m. Martin said a 28-year-old motel security officer asked Taylor, a maintenance worker, to leave the lobby because Taylor was creating a disturbance with the front-desk clerk.
While Taylor was leaving the area, he allegedly shoved the security officer with his body, Martin said.
"The officer pushed (Taylor) away from him. Taylor then escalated the disturbance further by attempting to coax the security officer into a physical altercation," Martin said. "During that time, Taylor pulled out a knife and yelled at the security officer, 'Do something.' "
Taylor then put the knife down and another person intervened and took Taylor to another part of the motel, Martin said. The security officer then called police.
The officer was not hurt during the incident, Martin said. Police later found Taylor and arrested him on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault against a security officer.
Police took Taylor to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday with bond listed at $50,000. He was also being held on a parole violation.