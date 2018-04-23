A 26-year-old with a mental health disability has been been located after police reported her missing last week.
The Waco Police Department had alerted the news media April 16 that Erica Guevara was missing. Police at the time said she left her home in the 2600 block of Bosque Boulevard. on April 10 and had not returned.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Monday that the woman has been reunited with her family.
"She is safe and family is extremely grateful for this community's help in locating her," he said in a news release.