A Mertens Volunteer Fire Department firefighter and four other men have turned themselves in to authorities in the past month on Class B misdemeanor prostitution charges connected to a human trafficking investigation at two local massage parlors.
The five men are accused of paying for sex acts at the massage parlors. Authorities raided the businesses last year and found surveillance video showing about 400 men paying for sex acts, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Roy Paul Surovick Jr., 41, a firefighter with the Mertens Volunteer Fire Department in Hill County, and Michael Kelley, 67, turned themselves in to Falls County Jail last month.
Charles Shifflatt, 35, and Christopher Franks, 43, turned themselves in to McLennan County Jail last month, and Anthony Troy Strong, 32, turned himself in to McLennan County Jail on Thursday.
According to arrest affidavits, each of the men paid for sex services between October and November.
The alleged operator of the businesses, Chun Yang Zhang, then 47, was arrested last year, accused of forcing women to work at the business and perform sex acts in exchange for money.
A total of 18 men accused of paying for sex at the businesses have been arrested.
Investigators released images early last month of three men accused of sexually assaulting women at the businesses, which has led to the arrest of Jarred L. James, 32, and Terry Sebastian Staton, 50, on felony human trafficking charges.
Others arrested on misdemeanor prostitution charges include Stephen Johnson, 44; Daniel Henderson, 64; Morris Sappington, 63; Edward Espinosa, 41; Elliott Stallings, 44; Matthew Panter, 58; Timothy Comer, 67; Kyle Crow, 53; Kevin Chirafis, 39; and John Bull, 63, and Gary Zacharias, 49.
Officials said they continue to identify men in the videos and additional arrests may be forthcoming.