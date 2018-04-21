With 150 miles in front of them, a group of McLennan County law enforcement officials and supporters will pedal with cause May 4 and 5 for the fourth annual Texas Police Officers Memorial Ride.
The local group will join dozens of departments for the annual memorial bicycle ride between San Antonio and Austin in support of the Concerns of Police Survivors nonprofit. The nationwide organization provides assistance to surviving family members and co-workers of officers who have died in the line of duty.
"We've personally lost two officers this last year in the line of duty, so we've had extra motivation for the Highway Patrol to ride this year," Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Cody Sanders said. "I believe this year is the largest number of riders we've had, so it's great to have so many come together for this cause."
Sanders, who has participated in the ride since its inception, will participate this year with his wife and China Spring Independent School District Police Chief Shanna Sanders and their daughter, Laekin Sanders, 19. Cody Sanders also recruited Precinct 1 Constable Walt Strickland, his wife, Tatyana Strickland, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Ben Burch and Charles Fry, a supporter from Clifton, for the 150-mile ride.
"I am pretty intimidated, because the farthest I've ever ridden is 51 miles and that was just the other day and I am still hurting," Burch said. "I want to support the cause, obviously because I am a police officer and this is near and dear to my heart."
Each rider must raise a minimum of $600 with all proceeds going to support Concerns of Police Survivors. Proceeds from the Texas ride will be divided between four of the organization's chapters. Last year's ride raised $54,000.
Money raised will provide transportation to families who seek counseling, children's camps and other resources to support law enforcement families.
"This will be my third year, and it is a very hard ride but it is a very rewarding ride," Shanna Sanders said. "We are here to assist families of officers who have been killed in the line of duty so they can get counseling and other resources they need.
"It is a very sentimental ride."
Last year, 16 officers in Texas died in the line of duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Ride co-founder Steve Rutherford said he helped start the statewide ride after participating in national bike rides honoring fallen officers.
"In law enforcement we are one big family, and as clique as that sounds, seeing participation from all over and with many jurisdictions from throughout the state, it is awesome," Rutherford said.
More than 130 bicyclists will start their route in San Antonio and ride the entire journey in two days, with breaks about every 12 miles, Rutherford said. The ride will be the biggest in its four-year history. About 25 riders from The Fort Worth Police Department will participate this year, the most of any agency.
"Everyone will ride with a bracelet with a fallen officer's name on it, and at the end of the ride, the rider will get to meet the fallen officer's family," Rutherford said. "People think they will just be coming on a bike ride, but they are surprised when we take them on a journey by the end of it, riding along beside survivors and hearing their stories."
Strickland, the McLennan County Constable preparing for the ride, said while this will be the first year for he and his wife to participate, they are excited to ride with fellow law enforcement officers.
"This is a group of people from Waco and McLennan County who will go in unity and support the memorial," Strickland said. "The ride is for officers who are killed in the line of duty, and that is something we all face on a daily basis, so this is something that we are all big supporters of."