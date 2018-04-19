A McLennan Community College student was arrested early Thursday after campus police said they found him in the trunk of his car, trying to set a fire with his 2-year-old daughter in the back seat.
The student, Jacob Russell Laskowski, 24, of Waco, was charged with several felonies, including aggravated assault with intent to cause death.
Fire reports state Laskowski was trying to burn charcoal while curled up in the trunk of a 2005 Toyota sedan, and the smoke permeated the car, which had its windows up.
An officer patrolling around the former Art Center building stopped shortly after midnight to inspect the car in Lot I, thinking it looked suspicious because the lots on campus were mostly empty overnight, MCC spokeswoman Lisa Elliott said.
“That officer went up to the car and found a 2 1/2-year-old little girl in the back seat of the car,” Elliott said.
Using police lock-out kit tools, the officer was able to open the car door and noticed smoke emitting from the car, Elliott said.
“Then the officer found, in the trunk, a man who had set a fire in the trunk of the car. He was inside the trunk when the officer found him,” he said.
Waco police, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Waco Fire Department were called to assist in searching for anyone who may have been in the area, Elliott said. The sheriff’s office used a helicopter equipped with infrared technology to search the area but found no one.
The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived, fire officials said. Firefighters said it appeared the man ignited charcoal while he was in the trunk, but the car itself did not catch fire.
The girl was taken to a local hospital for examination, then released with no serious injury reported. She was placed in custody of Child Protective Services, officials said.
Laskowski was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with intent to cause death, a second-degree felony charge of endangering a child, and a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child by smoke inhalation, jail records state.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday afternoon with no bond information available.
Elliott said the incident posed no threat to MCC students, and the campus opened as scheduled Thursday morning.
“We want the public to know that we feel like this was an isolated incident and we opened the college as normal today,” Elliott said. “Our students, staff and faculty do not need to be worried about being unsafe here, because it was handled very quickly.”